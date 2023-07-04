'Shameful': Woman called out for eating KFC at Donburi King despite protests from waitress

After seeing a fellow diner's apparent disregard for restaurant rules, a disgruntled onlooker took to Facebook to call her out for her actions.

JLing Samantha shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group that she saw a woman and her family consuming food from KFC inside Donburi King restaurant at Nex last Friday (June 30) evening.

According to her, a waitress approached the family to tell them not to eat food from KFC in their restaurant, but the woman claimed that "her kids don't eat raw food".

However, Donburi King also serves cooked food, JLing Samantha pointed out in her post.

"Sadly, the manager is not there and the waitress can't do anything," she lamented.

Later on, the children's father noticed that other diners were looking at them and asked his wife to let their children have their meal inside KFC's premises instead, but his words fell on deaf ears.

The woman insisted on staying put and even ate a drumstick while waiting for their order.

"We also ordered here, what's wrong to eat KFC here [sic]?" She allegedly questioned.

JLing Samantha also said that the woman had even asked the waitress to dispose of the leftover KFC container when their order was served.

"Please do not set bad examples in front of your kids, if you want to eat varieties of food, just eat in the restaurant accordingly or go to the food court [sic]," she wrote.

JLing Samantha's Facebook post has since garnered more than 50 comments and 395 reactions.

Many netizens were outraged, describing the mother's actions as "shameful" and "entitled".

"Money don't buy class," one netizen remarked.

Some said that the woman was setting a bad example for her children while others remarked that they once saw some diners feasting on noodles at a McDonald's outlet but the service staff just ignored them.

AsiaOne has contacted JLing Samantha and Donburi King for more information.

