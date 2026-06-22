'Terrible service, rude staff': Northpoint City Indian restaurant owner addresses complaints, vows to improve

The owner of an Indian banana leaf restaurant is gaining praise online for addressing negative feedback on food and service quality at his Northpoint City outlet.

Murali, the second generation owner of Shami Banana Leaf, took to TikTok on Friday (June 19) and shared several updates regarding the outlet in response to complaints.

In the video, he reads multiple comments from netizens, alleging that the quality of food at the outlet has dropped and that they no longer patronise the outlet.

"Your staff at Northpoint are very rude, terrible service," another wrote.

"It's our responsibility to rectify all these issues," Murali said, adding that he has been working over the past few months to address them.

To address feedback regarding rude staff, he said the Northpoint staff were taken to the restaurant's main outlet in Sembawang for additional training, adding that the staff were trained on how to talk to customers, and that he is "personally overseeing the operation every day".

He also shared that he hired a new chef with more experience for the Northpoint outlet, reassuring customers that the "food quality is back to the old standard".

Murali also responded to concerns regarding food being "pricey", saying that he had no choice but to raise prices due to the higher price of raw materials and increased staff salaries.

"We have done our level best. For the last one year, we have not gone up on our pricing," he said, adding that Merdeka card holders can receive 10 per cent off their bill.

He encouraged viewers to share more feedback about his restaurants and appealed to them to revisit the Northpoint outlet following his updates.

Murali said: "I'm very grateful for all your support, and so I take all the feedback very seriously."



The TikTok video has since garnered over 600,000 views and almost 1,000 comments as at June 22, with many netizens complimenting Murali for his attitude towards negative comments.

"Glad to see the boss addressing the shortcoming publicly," one netizen wrote.

"Unlike others who just claim that they will look into it, at least this gentleman is doing his best to address customers feedback. I will support him," said another.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com