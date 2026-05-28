Ministers from 44 countries to attend 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore

Some 54 minister-level delegates from 44 countries will attend the 23rd edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD), to be held at the Shangri-La Hotel from May 29 to 31.

War in Iran, strained US commitments in Asia and rising tensions over Taiwan will likely dominate the agenda at the region's premier defence forum.

Vietnam President To Lam is scheduled to deliver this year's keynote address on Friday evening (May 29), coinciding with his four-day state visit.

This is also the Vietnamese leader's first address on his country's foreign policy to an international audience since becoming president in April.

Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta will deliver a special address on May 30, while US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth will deliver plenary remarks at a dialogue the same day.

According to the Department of War, Hegseth is expected to focus on the US' "forward-looking, common-sense approach" to safeguarding its interests in the Asia-Pacific.

Also attending the SLD are more than 42 chiefs of defence forces and prominent academics.

In a news release on May 28, Singapore's Ministry of Defence said other notable attendees for this year's SLD include Qatar's deputy prime minister and the secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Singapore's Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing will speak on the topic of evolving security partnerships in a fragmenting world during a plenary session on May 31.

He will also host visiting ministers to roundtable discussions over the weekend, and defence ministers from the Five Power Defence Arrangement to breakfast.

Ahead of Singapore assuming the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in 2027, Chan and his Philippines counterpart Gilberto Teodoro Jr will co-host a breakfast meeting with Asean defence ministers.

Chan is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with ministers and senior officials from various countries during the three-day summit.

On May 30, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will host a reception at the Istana.

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editor@asiaone.com