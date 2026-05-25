singapore

Avoid roads around Shangri-La Singapore during annual security summit from May 29 to 31: Police

The public is advised to comply strictly with the instructions of the police as any non-compliance will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.
Avoid roads around Shangri-La Singapore during annual security summit from May 29 to 31: Police
Traffic and security arrangements will be in place around Shangri-La Singapore hotel from May 29 to 31, when the annual Shangri-La Dialogue takes place.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Ong Chin Wee
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMay 25, 2026 9:44 AMUPDATED22 minutes agoBYSean Ler

Asia's premier defence summit, the annual Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD), is taking place in Singapore from May 29 to 31.

Now in its 23rd edition, this year's SLD at Shangri-La Singapore hotel is expected to see representatives from over 40 countries, including ministerial-level delegates. 

Vietnamese President To Lam will be the keynote speaker, while US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth will address the summit on May 30.

The police on Monday (May 25) announced traffic and security arrangements in place for the period, adding that security checks will be conducted on vehicles in the vicinity of the hotel.

"The public is advised to comply strictly with the instructions of the police and any non-compliance will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," the police said.

Traffic diversions and security arrangements will be in place around Shangri-La Singapore during the Shangri-La Dialogue from May 29 to 31.

Avoid roads surrounding Shangri-La Singapore

Motorists are advised to avoid the surrounding roads of Shangri-La Singapore hotel, including Anderson Road and Orange Grove Road.

Those proceeding to Stevens Road from Tanglin Road, Orchard Road from Stevens Road, or Balmoral Road from Tanglin Road are advised to use Scotts Road. 

The police will also close off the through road between Ardmore Park lamp post 8 and Anderson Road from 11pm on May 28 to 5pm on May 31. 

Those going to Ardmore Park will need to use Draycott Park or Draycott Drive.

Traffic diversion and restriction of access at Anderson Road during Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 from May 29 to 31.

Hotel guests are advised to take public transport or plan for alternative transport arrangements during this period as parking within the venue will be limited.

Members of the public may contact the event organiser at 9106-1472 for enquiries.

Entry for commercial vehicles into Anderson Road will be restricted during the summit.

Restriction on aerial and unmanned aircraft activities

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore will also establish a temporary restricted area (TRA) over Shangri-La Singapore hotel at defined periods between May 29 to 31.

Map showing the TRA area - a 1-kilometre radius from the venue.

The periods are from 7.30am to 11.30pm on May 29, from 7.30am to 7.30pm on May 30, and from 7.30pm to 3.30pm on May 31.

During the periods of restriction, all aerial and unmanned activities within and into the TRA are not allowed. Members of the public can check the OneMap.sg website or the OneMap app for the latest information.

Those found guilty of breaching the restriction could face fines of up to $50,000, jail of up to two years, or both.

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editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceCAAS (Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore)Shangri-La DialogueLaw enforcement
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