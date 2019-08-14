Shangri-la VP guilty of car crash at Sentosa Gateway

Chen Guangze lost control of his car at Sentosa Gateway last year.
PHOTO: The New Paper
David Sun
The New Paper

A lapse in his attention caused nine people to be injured, but his lawyer asked that he be spared a jail term as it would be "highly crushing" if he had a criminal record.

The lawyer added that Chen Guangze, 39, the assistant vice-president of engineering at Shangri-la, had been stressed by preparations for the Trump-Kim Summit when he lost control of his car at Sentosa Gateway last year.

Yesterday, Chen, a Singaporean, pleaded guilty to one count of causing grievous hurt by negligent act.

The court heard that on June 15 last year at about 3.40pm, Chen was driving along Sentosa Gateway with three colleagues in his car when he suddenly lost control, colliding with a minibus and another car in oncoming traffic.

Footage of the accident played in court yesterday showed Chen's car drifting across the lanes at a bend, straddling the double white lines before mounting the centre divider.

But the car did not stop there, and continued moving into oncoming traffic, where it crashed into a minibus and another car.

His three passengers and the five people in the minibus were injured in the crash. The two people in the other car were not taken to hospital.

The court was told that visibility was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Chen's car was damaged beyond repair, but he was still able to extricate himself without assistance.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene assessed him to be alert, and he told them he had not fainted before the collision. Chen, along with eight of the victims, were taken to hospital.

The medical report from the National University Hospital said Chen suffered a fracture on his left jaw and was discharged two days after the accident.

Three of the victims had to undergo surgery, including one of his colleagues who suffered fractures on five ribs.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Daphne Lim asked the court to impose a jail term of at least six weeks and for Chen to be disqualified from driving for three years.

But Chen's lawyer Wilson Foo said a prison sentence would be "highly crushing" as it would come with a criminal record. Mr Foo claimed his client was a family-oriented man who loved giving back to the community, and that he was facing great stress from being heavily involved in preparations for the Trump-Kim Summit that took place on June 12 last year.

He added that Chen had been feeling especially frustrated at the time, having just gone for lunch at what he thought was a food tasting invitation but turned out to be "actually just visiting friends for Hari Raya celebrations".

"My client lost control suddenly, and inexplicably, in a momentary lapse of attention," said Mr Foo.

"He expresses remorse for the pain and suffering of the victims."

Mr Foo also asked the court to consider a community-based sentence which would not come with a criminal record.

But DPP Lim said that such a sentence was not supported by any precedent.

District Judge Siva Shanmugam adjourned sentencing to Sept 3.

For causing grievous hurt by negligent act, Chen could be jailed up to two years, or fined up to $5,000, or both.

He is currently out on bail for $5,000.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Singapore courts Accidents - Traffic Causing hurt/Grievous hurt Negligent act/Negligence Sentosa

TRENDING

Tourists apologise after washing butt with holy water in Bali temple
Tourists apologise after washing butt with holy water in Bali temple
5 spooky tales from Singapore film sets that will give you the chills this Hungry Ghost Festival
5 spooky tales from Singapore film sets that will give you the chills this Hungry Ghost Festival
Maid on trial for murder of employer: Defence claims police statements not made voluntarily
Maid on trial for murder of employer: Defence claims police statements not made voluntarily
Singaporean artist draws handy guide to Mao Shan Wang &amp; other popular durian varieties
Singaporean artist draws handy guide to Mao Shan Wang & other popular durian varieties
Traffic jam at Johor checkpoints as Singaporeans return home after holidaying in Malaysia
Traffic jam at Johor checkpoints as Singaporeans return home after holidaying in Malaysia
The hottest items the deceased are getting in 2019, according to online joss paper store Kimzua
The hottest items the deceased are getting in 2019, according to online joss paper store Kimzua
Motorist dies after road rage incident on Malaysian highway
Motorist dies after road rage incident on Malaysian highway
How to prevent your HDB flat from flooding
How to prevent your HDB flat from flooding
Mahathir raises a stink over state of public toilets in Malaysia
Mahathir raises a stink over state of public toilets in Malaysia
Missing Singaporean kayakers: Fisherman finds kayak washed up on Kuantan shore, no sign of duo
Missing Singaporean kayakers: Fisherman finds kayak washed up on Kuantan shore, no sign of duo
Kang Daniel rejects VIP treatment at Changi Airport for fans
Kang Daniel rejects VIP treatment at Changi Airport for fans
Man openly shaves face at Kallang Wave Mall cafe: &#039;It was disgusting!&#039;
Man openly shaves face at Kallang Wave Mall cafe: 'It was disgusting!'

LIFESTYLE

54-cent buffet at The Westin Singapore, 35% off rooms at Hotel Soloha and other deals this week
54-cent buffet at The Westin Singapore, 35% off rooms at Hotel Soloha and other deals this week
10 tried-and-tested buffet strategies to get the best bang for your buck
10 tried-and-tested buffet strategies to get the best bang for your buck
10 lunch spots in Singapore&#039;s CBD for F&#039;easting with your colleagues
10 lunch spots in Singapore's CBD for F'easting with your colleagues
16 items to buy from Phoon Huat that are cheaper than other supermarkets
16 items to buy from Phoon Huat that are cheaper than other supermarkets

Home Works

8 appliances you can do without in a minimalist kitchen
8 appliances you can do without in a minimalist kitchen
How to make your home a conducive space for learning
How to make your home a conducive space for learning
10 homes that&#039;ll make you want to stay in all day
10 homes that'll make you want to stay in all day
How to save while furnishing your new home in Singapore
How to save while furnishing your new home in Singapore

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Westlife&#039;s The Twenty Tour made me feel old but proud to be a 90s kid
Westlife's The Twenty Tour made me feel old but proud to be a 90s kid
Weekend planner Aug 9 - 12: Free admissions to National Gallery Singapore &amp; other fun activities
What to do this long weekend: Free admission to National Gallery & other fun activities
Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei
No one realised one Manchester United fanboy in Singapore was this superstar
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans

SERVICES