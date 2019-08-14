Shangri-la VP guilty of car crash at Sentosa Gateway

Chen Guangze lost control of his car at Sentosa Gateway last year.

A lapse in his attention caused nine people to be injured, but his lawyer asked that he be spared a jail term as it would be "highly crushing" if he had a criminal record.

The lawyer added that Chen Guangze, 39, the assistant vice-president of engineering at Shangri-la, had been stressed by preparations for the Trump-Kim Summit when he lost control of his car at Sentosa Gateway last year.

Yesterday, Chen, a Singaporean, pleaded guilty to one count of causing grievous hurt by negligent act.

The court heard that on June 15 last year at about 3.40pm, Chen was driving along Sentosa Gateway with three colleagues in his car when he suddenly lost control, colliding with a minibus and another car in oncoming traffic.