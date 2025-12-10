AVS correct to act against Animal Lovers League, was 'exceptionally lenient' in rental arrears: Shanmugam

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) is correct in not renewing the lease of Animal Lovers League (ALL) over concerns regarding the health and welfare of its shelter animals and more than four years of unpaid rent, said Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam on Wednesday (Dec 10).

Shanmugam, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, made the comment following a visit to The Animal Lodge (TAL), an AVS-managed facility in Sungei Tengah supporting animal groups and businesses.

ALL had operated Singapore's largest no-kill shelter out of 10 units at TAL since March 2018.

From December 2024, however, AVS started receiving volunteer feedback citing welfare concerns. The agency also identified poor management of the shelter during inspections and conducted multiple follow-ups in the coming months.

Speaking to members of the media on Wednesday, Shanmugam said it would have been a "serious dereliction of duty" if AVS did not act against ALL after the feedback was lodged.

"AVS really is in a difficult position. They have tried to be sympathetic to ALL," he noted of the agency under the National Parks Board.

"But the government has to act when members of the public provide information that is of concern."

The animal welfare group surrendered 15 animals requiring immediate veterinary attention to AVS on Aug 20. The animals have since been treated under the care of the agency, with some rehomed.

Shanmugam also pointed out that ALL had not paid rent for about four-and-a-half years. AVS had tried to give the group more time through installment payments, but as a governmental organisation, it has to be "fair" and have consistent rules.

"Questions can be asked, will be asked, as to why they are not collecting the rent that is due... If AVS allows one NGO (non-governmental organisation) not to pay rent, then others can ask: why do they have to pay rent too?" he said.

"So, I think the approach they (AVS) have taken is understandable. In fact, it can be said that they have already been exceptionally lenient towards ALL."

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Shanmugam had urged the public to understand the challenges faced by ALL co-founder Mohan Div Sreedharan and his team.

He clarified on Wednesday that he had not realised ALL is under investigation when he published the post in his "personal capacity", adding that he does not "carry a candle" for the animal welfare group.

Shanmugam said he made the post because people were criticising ALL, the Ministry of National Development and AVS, but would have "been a bit more careful" if he was aware of the investigations.

Calling Mohan a "committed" and "sincere" person, Shanmugam said he has seen the hard work of the ALL team.

"I cannot vouch for what they did or what they didn’t do, because I’ve never been to their shelter previously, nor do I go through their accounts, nor do I know what exactly happened," he caveated.

"But I have interacted with Mohan and his team in a variety of contexts dealing with animals, and that was the reason why I put up my post. I felt that some sympathy was necessary."

The minister also said he intends to share ideas with ALL to help them, and he has also discussed the matter with Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan, who is familiar with animal issues such as pet breeding and handling them.

