Singapore, China to deepen cooperation in countering drug trafficking and scams

Singapore and China are looking to deepen cooperation in the fight against scams and drug trafficking, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In a media release on Thursday (Feb 5), the ministry said that Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam visited China from Jan 31 to Feb 3.

During the visit, Shanmugam, who is also the Minister for Home Affairs, met with China's Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission Chen Wenqing.

Chen oversees national security and intelligence and is a member of the Chinese Communist Party's political bureau.

The two leaders reaffirmed the good working relationship between Chinese and Singapore agencies and discussed ways to deepen law enforcement cooperation in the areas of combatting scams and countering drug trafficking.

They also agreed to step up regular exchanges to further strengthen relations, MHA said.

Shanmugam also met with his MHA counterpart, Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong.

They discussed strengthening cooperation in law enforcement and in the legal and judicial fields.

MHA said that Shanmugam also looked forward to the successful convening of the 5th Singapore-China social governance forum to be held later this year.

The forum is a platform where both countries share views and experiences on common issues.

"This visit builds on the all-round high quality future-oriented partnership between Singapore and China," added MHA.

Singapore and China upgraded bilateral ties in 2023 to advance trust and cooperation across security and other domains.

