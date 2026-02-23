Singapore a 'small oasis of peace' that is precious in an uncertain world: Shanmugam

Singapore's present peace, at a time of significant uncertainties and tensions around the world, makes it a "small oasis of peace" that is precious, said Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam.

Shanmugam, who is also the Minister for Home Affairs, was speaking at a breaking of fast event on Monday (Feb 23) evening, organised by the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG) — formed in 2003 to rehabilitate detained Jemaah Islamiyah members and their families through counselling.

The RRG has since broadened its scope to include countering misinterpretations promoted by self-radicalised individuals and those in support of ISIS.

Referring to the economic uncertainties, political stresses and conflicts around the world, Shanmugam pointed out that Singapore's peace was one of careful design.

"In the middle of all of this, we remain a small oasis of peace. That is because we focus on a number of fundamentals," the minister said.

He added that governance, management of the economy, and ensuring that there are jobs, along with racial and religious harmony have helped maintained the peace within Singapore.

"So whatever happens externally, in the world, we try not to bring those problems in here," Shanmugam said, adding that Singapore's laws do not allow its people to get involved in violence overseas and that "action will be taken" if it happens.

Religious leaders important in Singapore's secular framework

Turning to Singapore's secular approach, Shanmugam reiterated that the country does not seek to favour any one group, and gives each community the space to practice their faith.

"Arguments that are made in public space, debates that are held in public space, are and should be based on public policy reasons," he said, adding that religion must not be brought into such debates.

Shanmugam also noted the "critical role" played by Singapore's religious and community leaders in setting the tone for harmony in Singapore.

"People listen when you as leaders reach out across faiths, you speak up for unity and compassion, and you serve those in need, regardless of their background, or race or religion.

"Your example as religious leaders speaks powerfully," he said.

Shanmugam credited Singapore's community and religious leaders for their roles in keeping Singapore different from many other places.

"The toxic debates that are taking place across many societies, developed and developing, you don't have those here," he said.

He urged these leaders and Singaporeans to work together so that future generations of Singaporeans can continue to practice their beliefs freely, and where the shared Singaporean identity is stronger than differences.

