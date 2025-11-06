Shanmugam reveals and condemns rising acts of hostility against Jews in Singapore

Jewish people in Singapore have been facing increased acts of hostility both online and offline in recent months, revealed Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs, K Shanmugam.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a closed-door session with members of the Chesed-El Synagogue on Thursday (Nov 6), Shanmugam said that there have been "worrying developments on the ground" in regard to antisemitism and religious hostility towards Jews.

One such incident saw a member of the Jewish community with his kippah — a Jewish skullcap — being verbally attacked by a passing motorist who shouted "free Palestine" at him.

"Followers of any faith who wear visible markers of their religion... should never be made to feel targeted based on their religion," said Shanmugam.

Earlier in September, some toilets in international schools, with Jewish students in attendance, were vandalised with anti-Israel vulgarities.

"They faced unpleasant incidents, hostility, both online and offline, and they feel less secure," he said.

Religious hostility extending beyond antisemitism

The minister said that such negative incidents have also "extended beyond the Jewish community to other Singaporeans".

For example, a Catholic member of the public reported that a couple he was speaking with had condemned her in the name of God for not doing anything for Palestinians, Shanmugam shared.

"And at the same time, there have also been more Islamophobic expressions in Singapore," he said, highlighting the growing tensions between various religious groups.

He stressed: "We take all such incidents seriously. We will investigate and take action."

Situation 'very much under control': Shanmugam

Despite the "worrying trend" of such attacks, Shanmugam said that the situation "is very much under control".

"We don't wait for these things to develop," he emphasised, bringing up a case from 2021 when a teenage boy was detained before he could carry out a terrorist attack against Muslims at two mosques in Singapore.

He also mentioned the recent case of pork being sent to the Al-Istiqamah Mosque in Serangoon North earlier in September, where the authorities took swift action and were able to "calm the situation down".

"All our communities, regardless of race and religion, have the right to feel safe in Singapore," he said.

"Here in Singapore, our laws and norms reflect a very simple principle - everyone, regardless of race or religion, must be treated fairly."

