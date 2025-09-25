Shanmugam reveals parcel delivered to Al-Istiqamah Mosque contained meat: 'This is playing with fire'

The parcel delivered to Al-Istiqamah Mosque on Wednesday (Sept 24) is "obviously inflammatory", said Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam, after revealing it contained a piece of meat, which seemed to be pork.

Speaking to media at the mosque on Thursday afternoon, he said: "We have not confirmed what it is... but at first sight, it appears to be pork."

Regardless what the meat in the parcel was, Shanmugam has condemned the act.

"And if it is pork, it is worse," he said.

"Whatever the motive, this is playing with fire. We are treating this matter very seriously, and we will deal firmly with anyone found responsible."

Shanmugam also said that this was not the first time such an incident occurred.

"There have been other similar cases recently, at other mosques. Police were already investigating these cases, and in that context, this has happened again," he said.

In Islam, pork is considered unclean and consuming it is expressly forbidden.

The Home Affairs Minister also said that the mosque employee who had been hospitalised for breathlessness has now been discharged.

When asked about his views on something like this happening at a place of worship, Shanmugam said it was "completely unacceptable".

"We have zero tolerance for these sorts of actions. People really should be able to practise their religion in an atmosphere of trust and faith, and with mutual respect.

"In some countries, these sorts of incidents are very common. They are deliberate. They create distrust between communities. They deepen divides. The same can happen here if we are not careful," he said, adding that Singapore's reaction to such incidents is very important.

Moreover, Shanmugam stated that he was encouraged to see mosque leadership calling for calm, continuing prayers as usual the next morning with a peaceful atmosphere.

"I understand leaders and members of other faiths have also spoken out to express their concerns about the incident," he said, adding that this shows the solidarity Singaporeans have.

The police have stepped up visits to the mosques and continue to monitor the situation closely, Shanmugam said.

"We will do whatever we can to ensure that our places of worship remain safe," he added.

Additionally — referencing his statement last November after a priest was stabbed at St Joseph's Church — the Home Affairs Minister said that it is not possible to "turn all places of worship into cantonments" as they are open places meant for the public.

"Police will act based on intelligence and places of worship also have their own security arrangements. Police have advised them on what kind of arrangements they ought to make... we will do what is sensible to protect public safety," he added.

Investigations ongoing to trace sender, intention of parcel

At about 5.20pm on Wednesday, the police were alerted to a suspicious parcel delivered to the mosque at 2 Serangoon North Avenue 2.

Some mosque employees had reported feeling dizzy and nauseous after receiving and opening the parcel, according to Malay-language newspaper Berita Harian.

Police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers evacuated and cordoned off the premises as a precautionary measure.

SCDF said that it received a call for assistance at about 5.45pm and discovered an unknown parcel on the premises upon its arrival.

Checks by hazmat specialists found no hazardous substances on the premises.

All SCDF vehicles left the scene at around 9.50pm that night, and police lifted the cordon shortly after.

Investigations to trace the sender of the parcel and establish intent are ongoing, said the police.

