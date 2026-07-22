Shanmugam becomes first Senior Minister who wasn't PM or DPM

Among political office holders taking up a higher appointment is Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam, who will take on the additional role of Senior Minister on July 27.

The 67-year-old, who entered politics 38 years ago in 1988, became a minister in 2008.

You would be forgiven for wondering if there was an editorial error in saying that the coordinating minister is taking on an additional role.

After all, the senior minister role in Singapore has historically been occupied by former prime ministers or deputy prime ministers.

In addition, the appointee typically does not carry a ministerial portfolio as senior ministers are generally seen as elder statesmen who advice younger cabinet colleagues, and may also be asked to oversee councils.

But the constant thread among the seven who have held the role, since it was created in 1985, is that they have all held the role of prime minister or deputy prime minister.

The role was first held by S. Rajaratnam, who was Singapore's first post-independence foreign affairs minister and later deputy prime minister.

Subsequent senior ministers include: Founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, S. Jayakumar, Teo Chee Hean and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

While both President Tharman and Teo held coordinating minister roles when they were in Government, neither of them held a ministerial portfolio.

Similarly, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is the seventh person to hold the role, does not have a ministerial post after handing over the premiership to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Appointment reflects Shanmugam's role in the team: PM Wong

Asked by the media on this, PM Wong pointed out that Shanmugam and SM Lee are two most experienced members of his team.

"Shanmugam's (appointment) as senior minister reflects his role in the team," PM Wong said.

"He and Senior Minister Lee are the two most experienced members of my team."

He also reiterated that Shanmugam's appointment as senior minister is an additional responsibility on top of his current roles as Coordinating Minister and Minister for Home Affairs.

Turning to their roles, PM Wong said that the two senior ministers will continue to provide "valuable counsel" and help guide and mentor the younger office holders.

"I continue to value their counsel, but importantly, I feel that they have a role to play, increasingly to guide and mentor the newer and younger office holders, and that's valuable to me, and I think valuable to everyone in the team, especially as we undertake this leadership transition," he said.

@asiaone Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam will take on the additional role of Senior Minister following the latest round of changes to cabinet appointments. He is also the first senior minister, since the role was created in 1985, to hold a ministerial portfolio. #sgnews #Singapore ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

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editor@asiaone.com