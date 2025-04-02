Shanmugam's views on Israel-Palestine conflict 'sharply different' from that of former NMP Calvin Cheng's

Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam said his views on the Israel-Palestine conflict is "sharply different" from former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng's.

While speaking to the media on Wednesday (Apr 2) at Maarof Mosque in Jurong West on the latest cases being handled under the Internal Security Act, Shanmugam was asked for his views on a Facebook post made by Cheng on March 13.

In his post, Cheng wrote about a group known as the Monday of Palestine Solidarity, whose members have been accused of disrupting Meet-The-People Sessions held by the People's Action Party, including Shanmugam's.

"I would like to sponsor them to relocate to Gaza, expenses paid by me. But only if they never come back," wrote Cheng.



"I am offering business class to the leaders. And to their 928 followers, can buy them some walking shoes each. Take a slow hike."



On March 28, former opposition politician Jufrie Mahmood posted on Facebook that he had lodged a police report against Cheng.

In his post, Mahmood called Cheng an "infamous Islamophobic ex-NMP".

Shanmugam said that while he did not follow the exchanges between Cheng and Mahmood, his views on Palestine and Israel are "sharply different" from Cheng's.

"I have very different views from Mr Cheng on Israel-Palestine. I have previously said in November 2023 that Israel's actions are illegal and oppressive to Palestinians, and that remains my view," said Shanmugam.



The minister declined to comment further as a police report has been made against Cheng over the March 13 post, while Cheng has said that he has started legal proceedings over accusations that have been made against him following the post.

Cheng has since published another Facebook post on Wednesday (April 2), adding that he had sought legal advice from a Senior Counsel and has been advised that the statements by Mahmood are "highly defamatory".



The former NMP said that he has also instructed his lawyers to write to Reform Party chief Kenneth Jeyaretnam, activist Martyn See, Taiwan-based media platform The Online Citizen, and Mohamed Khair who have republished Mahmood's views.

