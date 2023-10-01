Shanti Pereira wins 200m heats to qualify for Asian Games final just 12 hours after clinching silver medal in women's 100m

HANGZHOU - About 12 hours after clinching a silver medal in the women's 100m, Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira was back at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium to secure her spot in the 200m final.

The 27-year-old did just that as she finished first in Heat 3 on Sunday (Oct 1) in 23.12 seconds, which was also enough for her to be the fastest qualifier.

Bahrain's Edidiong Ofonime Odiong, who won three golds in 2018 in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay, was the second fastest in the heats in a season's best 23.35 seconds.

As the semi-finals were scrapped owing to withdrawals, the top two from each heat and the next two fastest qualified for Monday's final.

Just the day before, Pereira had ended the Republic's 49-year wait for a medal in athletics at the Asiad with her silver, adding more silverware to what has been a glittering year for her.

In May, she won a historic 100m-200m sprint double at the Cambodia SEA Games, before accomplishing the feat two months later at the Asian Athletics Championships in July.

At August's World Athletics Championships, she became the first Singaporean to reach the semi-finals after clocking 22.57 seconds in the 200m heats, and meeting the Olympic qualifying mark.

