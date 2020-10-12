Shariot car sharing service launches in Singapore

Shariot, a new car sharing service, has been launched in Singapore. The new car sharing service targets heartlanders with short-term vehicle rentals and rates from as low as $1 per hour. Operating on an app-based platform, users will be able to enjoy short-term car rentals from 15 minutes to as long as they need, without any mileage caps.

In its initial launch phase, Shariot will operate with a fleet of more than 250 cars in over 85 heartland locations across Singapore, with plans to roll out to more locations in the future. Shariot's fleet of vehicles can be accessed at HDB carparks, typically minutes from selected MRT stations throughout Singapore.

The hassle-free nature of the service also means that users will be able to unlock their ride and drive away completely keyless.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Shariot

Operating on a A-to-A return trip carsharing model, users will have to pick up and return the vehicles to the reserved parking lots within the same car park where they have retrieved it from.

Users are also allowed to drive the vehicles into Malaysia with only an additional $20 entry fee. Pets are also allowed in Shariot's cars.

In view of Covid-19 precautions, Shariot has partnered with Erst Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, a leading German-based specialist in sustainable technologies for disinfection, to apply Erstotizer, a functional surface coating in all its vehicles. This prevents cross-contamination on high-touch points on absorbent and smooth surfaces, and provides protection against bacteria and viruses. In addition to this, Shariot's fleet of cars will be regularly sanitised and cleaned to ensure users a clean and safe experience.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Shariot

To use the new service, users will simply have to download the Shariot app on the Google PlayStore (for Android users) or the Apple App Store (for iOS users).

The app will allow users to locate the nearest vehicle, with no membership or registration fee.

As part of a special launch promotion, Shariot will also be offering an additional $100 worth of car sharing credits for every $100 that is topped up to the Shariot wallet. Find out more about the rates and cars offered on the Shariot app from its website, here.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.