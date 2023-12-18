Sharp hook found in frozen squid: Sheng Siong apologises and offers refund

While preparing some frozen squid for a meal, a woman was shocked to find an "umbrella hook" lodged in one.

She wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post that she had purchased the packet of frozen squid on Dec 14 from a Sheng Siong outlet at Block 154A Bukit Batok West Avenue 8.

A photo she uploaded shows a metal hook with multiple prongs jutting out from the squid.

"The hook is extremely sharp so please be careful when cleaning your seafood!" the woman warned.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the hook is likely part of a squid jig — a lure consisting of a ring of thin and sharp barbless wire hooks used to snag a squid's tentacles.

Several netizens suggested that a fisherman had accidentally left the hook behind, while others wondered if the hook was left there to increase the weight of the seafood, reported the Chinese daily.

Unknowingly swallowing a hook like this would have dire consequences, some said.

In response to Shin Min's queries, a Sheng Siong spokesperson said they apologised and issued a refund to the affected customer.

The supermarket chain is also investigating the incident, added the spokesperson.

Lead weights found in fish

In January, a woman found some lead weights in the stomach of a pomfret fish she had purchased from a market in Chinatown.

Describing the objects as "metallic and pretty heavy", her son shared the bizarre find on Reddit and speculated that they were lead weights commonly used by anglers.

Some Redditors shared then that lead weights are sometimes used by dishonest fishmongers or fishermen to increase the weight of the fish so they can charge customers higher prices.

Others also urged him to not consume the fish as it may be contaminated by the lead, which is a toxin.

ALSO READ: Customers find broken glass and plastic in food from FairPrice, supermarket chain investigating matter

lim.kewei@asiaone.com