Shaw Theatres NEX closes after ventilation duct falls through ceiling during Tenet screening

Local cinemas are open to the public once again with precautionary measures taken. But hazard arrived in another form earlier today (Aug 30) for moviegoers at Shaw Theatres NEX.

Attendees watching a screening of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet earlier this afternoon were left in a state of shock in the middle of the movie. Not by the complex exposition or the surprisingly bad audio mix though, but by the partial collapse of what seems to be the ventilation system.

MustShareNews reported that a massive segment of a ventilation duct crashed through the ceiling at Hall 6 of the cinema sometime before 5pm.

Pictures shared on the SG Dirty Fella Facebook page show the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers at the scene, speaking to witnesses.

PHOTO: Facebook/SG Dirty Fella

Another image saw a woman lying on the floor seemingly in pain. Another picture showed a victim being wheeled away by paramedics on a stretcher.

PHOTO: Facebook/SG Dirty Fella

According to some accounts, moviegoers had heard a crumbling sound from the ceiling before the duct came crashing down, sending chunks of the ceiling onto people seated below. No one appeared to be trapped under the debris.

PHOTO: Facebook/SG Dirty Fella

After the incident, Shaw Theatres updated on its website that its NEX branch will be closed until further notice.

Screengrab/Shaw Theatres

“There will be no movie sessions during this period,” a statement on the website noted. AsiaOne has reached out to Shaw Theatres for more details.

A NEX spokesperson confirmed to MustShareNews that the mall’s management will be working closely with Shaw Theatres and the authorities to investigate the cause of the collapse.

ilyas@asiaone.com