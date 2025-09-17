'She carried so much potential': Cairo-based Singaporean student, 20, dies after Yemen trip, leaving community devastated

Singaporean student Halimatussa'diyyah Rahmatullah died in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Sept 13, with the community at home mourning her loss, Berita Harian reported on Monday (Sept 15).

The 20-year-old was a student at Al-Azhar Al-Sharif University in Cairo and fell ill just before returning from an annual Dowrah programme in Tarim, a city in Yemen's Hadhramaut Valley.

She was attending a 40-day religious programme in Tarim and became unwell towards the end of the trip.

After returning to Cairo, her condition worsened and she was hospitalised.

During the hospitalisation, a family acquaintance initiated a fundraising effort through WhatsApp to help ease the family's financial burden, The New Paper reported.

Halimatussa'diyyah died in the hospital on Saturday and was buried in Cairo.

Her family has declined to comment and asked that their privacy be respected, according to Berita Harian.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore expressed grief at her passing, praying that her family will be able to remain strong.

Our Little Ummah SG, a programme to help children adjust to the use of English and Arabic languages, also expressed its condolences in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"Your dedication and passion as a teacher at Our Little Ummah inspired countless young minds," the post reads. "Your kindness left an indelible mark on our community."

Al Wafa' learning centre director Ustazah Nadia Hanim Abdul Rahman also shared her grief in a Facebook post.

Recalling how she met Halimatussa'diyyah, the director said: "She carried so much potential.

"And now, exactly a year since our last meeting, the news of her passing has left me heartbroken. I cannot begin to imagine the pain her parents and loved ones must be enduring. The loss of a child is a grief beyond words."

The Singapore Islamic Scholars and Religious Teachers Association also held a special funeral prayer for Halimatussa'diyyah on Monday at Kassim Mosque on Changi Road, according to a Facebook post.

[[nid:709282]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com