'She continued to slap and punch me': Teen allegedly attacked for sharing video of student vaping

SINGAPORE — A 15-year-old secondary school student was taken to hospital after two schoolmates, who accused her of sharing a video of their friend vaping in a school toilet, allegedly assaulted her.

The incident took place after the students were dismissed early from school on Aug 29, the eve of Teachers' Day.

The student told The Straits Times that as she was walking home with a friend after leaving school at around 10.40am that day, they were stopped by a fellow student who asked them to go to a nearby void deck, where they found a group of their schoolmates waiting for them.

She said they demanded to see her mobile phone, and when she refused to hand it over, they seized it.

About 10 people from the group then dragged the student and her friend to a multi-storey carpark, where she was slapped multiple times by one female schoolmate after refusing to unlock her phone.

The teenager said her friend left the carpark after being told by the group to leave.

The student who had assaulted the teen continued to slap her until her glasses flew off her face and almost broke, said the teenager, adding that the schoolmate then punched her continuously, including on her nose and lips.

Using the Face ID function on the teenager's mobile phone, a schoolmate was able to unlock the teen's phone and took some photos and videos.

"(She wanted to take) videos of me sharing it (the video of the student vaping) with other people," she added.

She said the student who had been hitting her, and the student who lured her there, then forced her to kneel by kicking her legs, and demanded that she apologise to the female student who was caught on video vaping.

"When I was kneeling and after I apologised, the girl who kept hitting me started to pull my hair and then continued to slap and punch me," she added.

When the group left, the 15-year-old managed to call her mother despite her mobile phone being damaged when the students allegedly smashed it.

Her mother called the police and the teen was taken by ambulance to hospital, where she underwent medical checks, including X-rays.

The girl told ST that she had a nose bleed, swollen lips and bruises on her legs.

Police have confirmed that a report was filed, and investigations are ongoing.

In response to queries, the school told ST that it is aware of the incident and has identified the students involved.

It added that it would mete out the appropriate disciplinary actions and counsel the perpetrators where needed.

"We take a serious view of acts of violence and bullying, and will assist the police in their investigation," said the school. "We are in touch with the affected student and her family to monitor her well-being."

The girl's father told ST that he feared for his daughter's safety and that he intends to employ a domestic helper to help protect her. He is also keeping his daughter company for now to ensure she is not alone.

The student told ST that the school has arranged for a teacher to escort her to and from school from now on.

