'She even did it three times!' Mum shocked as elderly woman pees in public in front of her child

An elderly woman was caught on camera urinating in public with her pants down, despite the presence of several onlookers including a six-year-old girl.

The incident occurred right across from Block 571C Woodlands Avenue 1 on Sept 26, at around 12.57pm.

Stomp contributor Suzanne shared a video of the woman in the act and expressed concern for her well-being.

Suzanne said: "We were in Singapore visiting our family and stayed with them in Woodlands. That day, we were waiting for our Grab ride with our six-year-old daughter to go to USS when we heard a man near us yelling out.

"We initially thought he was yelling at us because our daughter was spinning and dancing, when we noticed him looking across the road at this old lady.

"We were very shocked to witness this auntie peeing openly in public. She even did it three times! My video is of her doing it for the third time.

"The entire two weeks we were in Singapore, we saw the auntie peeing in public at least three to four times."

According to Suzanne, the woman appeared to be in her mid to late 80s.

The Stomp contributor added: "I was not happy that my daughter had to witness such behaviour in public but at the same time, we felt sorry for the old lady because she was probably senile and we didn't really want to judge as we have no idea of her circumstances. We just hope that she's well looked after whenever she's home."

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, it is an offence to urinate or defecate "in or upon any street, arcade, vacant land, river, canal, ditch, drain or watercourse or in any place to which the public has access except in any sanitary convenience provided for such purpose."

The penalty is a fine of up to $1,000 for a first offence, and up to $2,000 and $5,000 for the second and third offence respectively.

ALSO READ: Cannot tahan? Grab deliveryman takes a dump at HDB corridor and leaves it behind

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.