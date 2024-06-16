'She felt something amiss': Wife of cyclist killed in accident with lorry in Woodlands had passed by accident site

A 53-year-old male cyclist who was on his way to work was killed in an accident involving a lorry and a pedestrian near Woodlands Avenue 9 last Tuesday (June 11) morning.

Wang Baohai (transliteration) was taken to the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after the accident, where he succumbed to his injuries, The Straits Times reported.

He and his wife were both employees of Tee Yih Jia Food Manufacturing, and would cycle to work daily, Wang's eldest daughter, Jingyi (transliteration), told Shin Min Daily News.

However, her father would usually leave the house an hour earlier than her mother.

Wang's daughter, 28, added that the accident occurred a mere 10 minutes away from her home.

"My mother left the house at about 8am that morning, when she rode past the [accident scene] she noticed a bicycle that looked like my father's. She also saw a broken basket and a water bottle.

According to her mother, there was a lorry parked at the scene. Two police officers were conducting investigations then. She also saw two pairs of shoes — one of which she recognised as belonging to her husband.

"She felt something was amiss and called my father. The hospital staff answered the call and told her he was in a critical condition."

Jingyi, an interior designer, recounted that she received a call from her frantic mother, and they both rushed down to the hospital.

"My father would kiss my mother before he left every morning, telling her he'd see her at work. I never thought we'd never see him again," said the eldest of three children.

In response to Shin Min's queries, the police confirmed that an accident occurred at about 6.35am on June 11.

A 53-year-old male cyclist and a 24-year-old female pedestrian were taken unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where the man later died.

"Based on the location of my father's bicycle and personal belongings, we think that my father was knocked over while cycling on the road at the traffic light.

"Even the basket of the bicycle, which was made of iron was broken, which shows the impact of the crash. We also can't find his glasses," said Jingyi.

