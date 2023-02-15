She honked at him for squeezing past, so he allegedly stalked her car to scratch it

A Stomp contributor is appealing for witnesses after a driver allegedly hurled vulgarities at her and tried to scratch her car before 'stalking' her.

Stomp contributor Chin Choo shared with Stomp that the incident happened at a multi-storey carpark at Block 32A Eunos Crescent on Monday (Feb 13) at about 5.45pm.

In footage shared by the Stomp contributor, she was in the middle of positioning her car to park when the other driver squeezed past, "nearly causing an accident".

"I honked at the car to prevent an accident and the driver stopped and shouted a vulgarity at me," she said.

"While I was in my car downloading the video, the driver came to my car and tried to scratch it.

"He stopped when he noticed that I was still inside my car.

"I confronted him and he scolded vulgarities and left.

"A few moments later, he came back again.

"I didn't feel safe so I shifted my car to park in another lot.

"As I was getting out of my car, I saw him stalking me.

"I drove my car out of the carpark and called the police.

"I am seeking help from the public to come forward and provide evidence of him walking around the carpark stalking me.

"He was wearing a dark blue cap, glasses and had a blue mask on.

"He was wearing a white shirt with a blue checkered pattern and Bermuda shorts, carrying a blue shopping bag."

