'She left us so suddenly': 38-year-old mum dies days after giving birth to second child

She had just given birth to her second child three days earlier but died before her two young children could get to know who their mum was.

According to Shin Min Daily, the woman, Toh Xin Ling, 38, fell unconscious while at home last Thursday (Aug 3). Sadly, she never woke up.

When interviewed by reporters during the wake, her husband, surnamed Ang, told Shin Min that his wife had just given birth to their daughter on July 31 amid much excitement and joy within the family.

She was discharged on Wednesday (Aug 2) but unexpectedly collapsed at home the next day.

Ang, 35, shared that he had received the news from his father-in-law while driving back from the hospital with their newborn daughter.

He hurried home within five minutes and checked on Toh, but felt no pulse. Paramedics who arrived also attempted to resuscitate Toh before sending her to the hospital.

According to her death certificate, Toh's cause of death is indicated as "valvular heart disease", Shin Min Daily News reported.

Ang, who's self-employed, told Shin Min that Toh had a congenital heart condition known as bicuspid aortic valve. Doctors had indicated that a pregnancy would come with certain risks for Toh and they recommended that the couple not have children or to have an abortion if it were to endanger her life.

However, Toh successfully gave birth to their elder daughter two years ago, which brought them joy as Toh loved children. Ang added that as his wife came from a large family, she'd hoped for her own family to be just as big and lively.

"She left us so suddenly, we're not mentally prepared," said Ang.

Brought daughter to 'sayang' her mum one last time

[[nid:638161]]

He told the Chinese daily that he'd brought their two-year-old elder daughter to the hospital to "sayang" her mum and bid her a final farewell.

"Although she's little, but when she saw that her mum was not moving, she knew something was different and kept crying for her," said Ang.

Regretfully, Ang said even though their children are not able to get to know their mother, he wants them to know that their mum loved them a lot. He also hopes that they will know of Toh's many good qualities, such as her kindheartedness, generosity, and sense of integrity.

He added: "I've met many of her colleagues and primary school classmates these few days, one of her classmates even bought a ticket and flew in from Sweden after hearing about her passing. She was well-loved by everyone."

Speaking to Shin Min, Toh's older sister shared how Toh had found out about her congenital heart condition at age 19, after measuring her blood pressure at home on a portable device. "Her blood pressure reading was high, between 180 and 190," said the sister.

Her sister, the second-eldest among five siblings, stated that Toh subsequently went for a medical checkup and was put on long-term medication to control her blood pressure. However, that did not stop Toh's zest for life or her courageous spirit, her sister shared.

She recalled how Toh, who's the second-youngest sibling in the family, participated in dragon boat activities despite not knowing how to swim. Instead, she simply gave the explanation that "there are life jackets".

She also recounted how caring and generous Toh was towards her friends.

"I remember when she just got her car, she would go and pick her friends up whenever they called," Toh's sister said.

Friends of Toh have paid touching tributes to her, with one Facebook post on Saturday (Aug 5) sharing their loss.

Wrote the friend: "We won't see the blue tick in our group chats anymore. But your presence will be represented by your two adorable girls in our lives. We will let them know how noble, kind, selfless, silly, funny, loving and strong their mother was."

ALSO READ: Mum dies after giving birth to 5th child, neighbours start fundraiser to support family

candicecai@asiaone.com