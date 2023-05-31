'She lost control of her emotions': Woman turns up at TCM clinic and slaps her ex-employee, stunning all

A woman was caught on camera slapping an employee at a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) clinic, with police having to be called in.

Stomp contributor ZZ, who owns Zeng Zeng TCM at Block 85 Marine Parade Central, shared CCTV footage of the incident that occurred in his clinic on May 24, at 10.47am.

In the video, a woman can be seen walking up to a female employee in the clinic and slapping her. The pair then engage in a physical tussle.

Other employees at the clinic appear drawn to the commotion and one of them is seen trying to break up the altercation.

Stomp contributor ZZ identified the attacker as the owner of a beauty salon and said the victim used to work for her, between the period of March 15 and April 11.

The victim started working at Zeng Zeng on April 15.

ZZ, who was not captured in the video, told Stomp: "The woman came with a guy to look for my employee.

"Being a nice person, my employee saw her and thought the woman wanted to exchange greetings.

"However, when the woman saw my employee, she raised her hand and hit my employee without a word.

"After slapping my employee, the woman threatened her in my workplace. She started yelling suddenly, which scared everyone who was present at that time. I don't know why she lost control of her emotions when she saw my employee.

"I called the police as soon as the incident happened and four policemen came.

"This is ridiculous and a harrowing experience for my employee. Every employee should have a safe environment to work in."

Stomp understands that the parties involved were advised on their legal recourse and no further police assistance was required.

