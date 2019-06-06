She moved to Singapore, quit her lucrative job, acted in Crazy Rich Asians, and made her first movie at 36

In many ways, Rebecca Chu is your typical well-educated, overachieving Chinese-American.

She attended Stanford.

Then she attended Stanford again, for its world-leading Master of Business Administration after earning an economics degree.

Along the way, she did stints at Oxford and Peking University.

Outside school, Chu continued to be a high-flyer.

Disney. Las Vegas Sands. Apple.

"Everything from budgeting to evaluating a new investment and determining where the cash should be spent in order to be the most profitable for the company", was how the 36-year-old described her steady rise in corporate finance in the US and later on in Singapore.

"I will say that my previous life was very stable, very traditional and something that you could really depend on for a good living."

A still from Rebecca Chu's short film Rojak, which is nominated for eight awards at ciNE65. PHOTO: Screengrab

Then in 2017, Chu quit the proverbial ladder - to become a filmmaker.

Not back in Los Angeles (read: Hollywood) where she's from, but here in Singapore, where the highest-grossing local movie last year placed 29th at the box office.

"It was a big deal," she said.

"I think you'll find that there are two reactions that you'll get from people. One is the very shocked reaction and disbelief, almost like, why would one leave behind such a lucrative previous life?

"And then there's the other which is respect for being able to take that step that I think many people are not courageous enough to."

She had two young children at the time and had moved here seven years prior, after deciding that Singapore was the place to raise them.

But instead of seeing family as a financial liability, she saw it as stability to launch a career switch.

"If not now, when?"