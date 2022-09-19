Woman stabs herself outside Tampines school during stand-off with police

SINGAPORE - A woman who stabbed herself after refusing to comply with police officers outside a secondary school in Tampines has been arrested, and is currently in hospital.

Police said they were alerted at about 6.30pm on Monday about a woman who was allegedly brandishing a knife near Block 840 Tampines Street 82.

In videos posted online, the woman - who was wearing a green top, black pants and with a red bag looped around her waist - was seen surrounded by at least 10 police officers outside St Hilda's Secondary School.

At least three of the officers were decked in tactical gear and held what looked like sub-machine guns. At least one officer was holding a transparent police shield.

The woman was seen alternating between shouting and speaking to the officers in a mix of English and Malay.

At one point during the stand-off, she looked to be making a phone call with her left hand and dropped something from her right hand.

One of the police officers then kicked her while several other officers moved in to arrest her. At least five officers were observed pinning her on the ground.

A woman stabbed herself after refusing to comply with police officers at Block 840 Tampines Street 82, outside St Hilda'... Posted by AsiaOne on Monday, September 19, 2022

Passers-by were seen looking at the commotion across the two-lane road, while a police officer was observed directing traffic along the road.

"When police officers arrived, the woman was uncooperative and refused to comply with police's instructions," the police said.

"The woman then stabbed herself in the abdomen and threatened to further harm herself."

A police officer discharged a taser to prevent the 53-year-old woman from injuring herself.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted at about 6.50pm and sent her to Changi General Hospital. She was conscious and in stable condition.

The woman was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, suspected drug-related offences and was also apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

Investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: Man allegedly throws knife at policeman in Bukit Batok

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.