'She taught me everything': Domestic helpers pay respects to Lucky Plaza accident victims who were veteran maids

SINGAPORE - Filipino maid Arlyn Picar Nucos, who died in Sunday's (Dec 29) Lucky Plaza accident, was a friend and a mentor to Ms Fe Alumbro, her co-worker in the same household.

But now, the only way Ms Alumbro, 44, can pay her back is to help pack Ms Nucos' belongings and send them to her family in the Philippines.

Ms Nucos, 50, who had worked in Singapore for almost 30 years, was one of the six Filipino maids who were hit by a car while having a picnic outside Lucky Plaza on Sunday.

"She taught me everything, how to cook, how to look after the kids," said a tearful Ms Alumbro at Ms Nucos' wake at Sin Ming Drive on New Year's Day.

Ms Alumbro's last memory of Ms Nucos was the latter preparing food for the picnic on the day of the fateful accident, as Ms Alumbro left the house to go out.

"Now when I go home and she's not there, I feel very sad. It's just me left," she said.

A similar sense of loss could be felt at Geylang Bahru, where the wake of the second accident victim, Ms Abigail Danao Leste, 41, was being held.

Ms Leste's daughter, Jackie Lyne Leste, 21, was unable to fly to Singapore at the time to pay her respects to her mother in person and had to view her mother's casket over a video call with Ms Leste's cousin, who gave her name only as Ronalyn.

Ms Abigail Danao Leste's cousin, who gave her name only as Ronalyn, on a video call with Ms Leste's daughter, Jackie Lyne Leste, at the wake.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Ronalyn later broke down sobbing and had to be consoled by fellow mourners. She declined to speak with the media.

Ms Leste's body is expected to be flown back to the Philippines on Thursday, while Ms Nucos' body will return home on Wednesday evening.

One of the six accident victims, Laila Flores Laudencia, 44, was present at both of her friends' wakes.

The distraught domestic helper declined to be interviewed. She had a large bandage over one leg, and appeared to need help walking.

Also present at both wakes was domestic helper Rem Camat, 38, who called Ms Nucos her "best friend".