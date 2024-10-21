Shell's oil leak: Avoid swimming near beaches of East Coast Park, Kusu Island, St John's Island and Lazarus Island

SINGAPORE — People should avoid swimming and other primary contact water activities near the beaches of East Coast Park, Kusu Island, St John's Island and Lazarus Island, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in an advisory on Oct 21.

This is a precautionary measure after oil started leaking from a land-based pipeline belonging to British petrochemical giant Shell at Pulau Bukom in the pre-dawn hours of Oct 20.

NEA added that it has deployed oil-absorbent booms in the canals and key areas of East Coast Park and West Coast Park.

Meanwhile, the public can continue with water activities at Tanjong Beach, Palawan Beach and Siloso Beach on Sentosa Island, said a Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) spokesperson on Oct 21.

There are no signs or smell of oil at all its beaches, the spokesperson said, but oil-absorbent booms have been deployed around the three beaches as well as Sentosa Golf Club, ONE°15 Marina Club and Sentosa Cove as a precautionary measure.

"We are monitoring the situation closely with relevant agencies and will provide updates on our Facebook page and website in due course," said the SDC spokesperson.

In a Facebook post, the National Parks Board (NParks) said no oil has been observed at Sisters' Islands Marine Park, Labrador Nature Reserve and West Coast Park as at Oct 21 morning.

However, it has deployed oil-absorbent booms to protect the lagoons at Sisters' Islands Marine Park, Berlayer Creek and the Rocky Shore at Labrador Nature Reserve, and the mangroves at the Marsh Garden at West Coast Park.

The public areas at Labrador Nature Reserve and West Coast Park remain open, NParks added.

National water agency PUB said that as at Oct 21, no oil has been detected near the Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant and Jurong Island Desalination Plant, which are closest to the location of the oil leak.

"Seawater quality readings remain normal and the plants' operations are not affected," said PUB in a Facebook post, adding that it is closely monitoring the seawater intakes at the desalination plants.

The company is still assessing the total volume spilt. It added that it has activated emergency response specialists to help manage the situation.

The agency has also deployed oil containment booms across the Marina Barrage, which separates the sea from Marina Reservoir, as a precautionary measure.

The oil started leaking at around 5.30am on Oct 20 from a land-based pipeline belonging to Shell, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

MPA was alerted to the incident at about 1pm — more than seven hours later.

The leak was stopped at about 3pm, a Shell spokesperson said, adding that the oil "spilt into a holding area but some overflowed" into the water channel between Bukom Island and Bukom Kecil.

MPA, its contractor Singapore Salvage Engineers and Shell have deployed boats to clean up the oil.

The company is still assessing the total volume spilt. It added that it has activated emergency response specialists to help manage the situation.

MPA, its contractor Singapore Salvage Engineers and Shell have deployed boats to clean up the oil.

Also, Shell has placed containment booms off the site of the leak, while MPA has activated its drones and satellite capabilities to track the oil.

