Sheng Siong apologises to woman who found maggots in carton of quail eggs

Supermarket chain Sheng Siong has apologised to a customer after Stomp informed them she found maggots inside a carton of quail eggs she had bought from their Junction 9 store.

Stomp contributor Amy told Stomp she had bought the Sg Quail eggs on Apr 11 and found the maggots when she opened the carton to cook the eggs on Apr 16.

The expiry date indicated on the carton was Apr 19.

"We wanted to cook the quail eggs for dinner but saw something wriggling inside the egg box," Amy said.

"That's when we saw the big fat maggots.

"We were shocked and disgusted and threw the whole carton away after capturing a video."

In response to a Stomp media query, a Sheng Siong spokesman issued the following statement:

"We apologise to the customer for the incident and we are grateful that she has brought the incident to your knowledge.

"Upon receiving your notification, we have immediately conducted a thorough check on the quail eggs on our shelves.

"From our checks, this is an isolated incident but we will work with our suppliers on this.

"Eggs are fragile hence any cracks may cause possible infestation.

"As we value food safety and quality, we encourage customers to reach out to us for similar incidents."

Stomp understands Sheng Siong is reaching out to Amy to offer her a refund as well.