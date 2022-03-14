Sheng Siong CEO seen cutting and packaging meat at Tanglin Halt outlet after 4 staff contract Covid-19

Known for his generosity and kindness, Sheng Siong's CEO Lim Hock Chee has once again made waves when he was spotted on the ground helping out at one of the supermarkets in Tanglin Halt after four staff members contracted Covid-19.

A reporter from Shin Min Daily News visited the supermarket chain's outlet at Tanglin Halt early last Sunday (March 13) morning and found the CEO and his wife working in the kitchen, cutting and packaging pork.

After packaging the pork, Lim personally placed the packets of meat on the shelves in the supermarket.

Lim told the Chinese daily that he came to help as four out of his five kitchen staff had contracted Covid-19 and had to rest for a week.

"It's not easy to find someone experienced at such a short notice, so I decided to do it myself," he explained.

Lim used to be a pig farmer in his younger days, and is thus well-acquainted with getting his hands dirty.

To keep up with the supermarket's operational schedule, the couple has been waking up at 5am every day for the past week.

After finishing their tasks at around noon, Lim returns to the office to resume his work.

Over the years, Lim has become known for his acts of charity, from offering his staff up to 16 months' worth of bonus, and offering condolences to bereaving families.

During the circuit breaker in 2020, a family received $200 in condolence money from Sheng Siong, a practice which the supermarket chain has been carrying out for the past 30 years.

"When our staff is aware of funeral wakes near our stores, they will offer condolences to the family," a Sheng Siong spokesperson explained.

"This is Sheng Siong’s way of keeping the 'kampung spirit' alive."

