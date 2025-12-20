Sheng Siong CEO spotted handing out red packets at new outlet opening in Kallang

It's not often that you see bigwigs mingling with the masses.

But Sheng Siong CEO Lim Hock Chee seems different.

The 64-year-old was spotted handing out red packets during the opening of a new outlet at Leisure Park Kallang.

According to a video shared on Instagram by Sgmustwatchla on Friday (Dec 19), Lim was distributing 100 hong baos to a large crowd.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DSb5BbiEX8r/[/embed]

Some netizens were impressed, calling him the "best boss", while others wondered if there was real money in the packet — and if so, how much?

A few hoped he'd do the same again at Blk 503 Jurong West Avenue 1, where a new Sheng Siong supermarket is set to open.

Meanwhile, Sheng Siong is running a 15-day promotional period at Leisure Park Kallang until Jan 2, 2026 with deals on grocery and household items.

Shoppers who meet minimum spending requirements on a single receipt can also redeem select freebies.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DSbiqP7FWBI/[/embed]

drimac@asiaone.com