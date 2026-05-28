Sheng Siong doubles discounts for select CHAS card holders across all outlets in June

In June, lower-income Singaporeans will be able to enjoy an eight per cent discount at Sheng Siong supermarkets, up from the current four per cent.

The supermarket chain announced on Thursday (May 28) that it will double discounts for blue and orange Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) card holders across all 88 Sheng Siong outlets.

This is part of its efforts to help households cope with rising living costs.

Throughout June, blue CHAS card holders can enjoy the enhanced discount on Thursdays, while orange CHAS card holders can do so on Fridays.

Sheng Siong will also extend its existing four per cent CHAS discount scheme until Dec 31, beyond its original end date in June.

"We know many families continue to keep a close eye on their daily expenses. The enhanced CHAS discount is a meaningful effort on our part to support households and help our customers make every dollar go a little further," said Lim Hock Chee, Sheng Siong Group's chief executive officer.

"By extending the CHAS discount through 2026, we also hope families can continue benefiting from these savings."

Separately, the supermarket chain will introduce special promotions for Community Development Council (CDC) voucher users from June 1 to July 6.

Customers who spend at least $20 in a single receipt using CDC vouchers can enjoy discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected items, including staples such as eggs and rice.

In 2025, Sheng Siong provided about $7.5 million in savings through its senior citizen, CHAS blue and orange discount schemes.

The supermarket chain first introduced a four per cent discount for blue CHAS card holders in March 2025, and a similar one for orange CHAS card holders this January.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com