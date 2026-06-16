Groceries in an hour: Sheng Siong, Foodpanda tie-up to offer delivery service from June 22

Supermarket chain Sheng Siong and delivery platform Foodpanda are rolling out a new service from June 22, offering households access to more than 12,000 grocery items and essentials that can be delivered in an hour.

The on-demand delivery service will be available from 43 Sheng Siong outlets, with plans to expand to other outlets, the two companies said in a statement on Tuesday (June 16).

To celebrate their partnership, the two companies are rolling out a campaign with a total of $280,000 in cash prizes to be won.

From June 22 to July 19, customers who order from Sheng Siong on Foodpanda stand a chance to win $10,000 in cash awarded to one winner daily.

Shoppers can also enjoy exclusive launch discounts on Foodpanda, including up to 40 per cent off selected Sheng Siong products, and additional rewards and promotions during the campaign period.

In their joint statement, Sheng Siong and Foodpanda said their partnership comes as demand for quick-commerce continues to grow in Singapore.

Foodpanda has seen grocery order frequency rise by seven per cent since 2023, while the average number of items per order has climbed by eight per cent, pointing to more consumers relying on on-demand delivery not just for last-minute top-ups, but also for regular weekly grocery runs.

"As grocery delivery becomes part of everyday life for more Singapore households, consumers are looking for trusted brands, competitive prices and the convenience of shopping on their own terms," said Foodpanda Singapore's managing director Bhavani Mishra.

"Sheng Siong has earned the trust of generations of Singaporeans, and we are excited to welcome this beloved household brand onto Foodpanda.

"By bringing together Sheng Siong's trusted value with Foodpanda's convenience, we are making everyday grocery shopping even more accessible for consumers across Singapore."

Sheng Siong Group's executive director Lin Ruiwen said: "At Sheng Siong, our focus has always been on providing quality products at competitive prices for Singapore households.

"As more consumers embrace the convenience of online grocery shopping, partnering with Foodpanda allows us to extend that value proposition beyond our physical stores and better serve our consumer's needs."

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esther.lam@asiaone.com