Sheng Siong rewards long-serving staff with gold coins worth up to $18,600

Local supermarket chain Sheng Siong, known for its generosity towards staff, is back in the public spotlight — this time for handing out gold coins to reward long-time employees.

Posts on social media that have been circulating since Sunday (Dec 21) show the customised gold coins emblazoned with the Sheng Siong logo.

Two staff members also shared photos of them holding up certificates and their gold coins with Lim Hock Chee, Sheng Siong's chief executive officer.

The duo revealed that they received their awards for five years of service, and said that their time at Sheng Siong passed "in the blink of an eye".

4 tiers of awards

Sheng Siong's long-service awards came in four tiers, with each celebrating five-year milestones, reported 8world.

The lowest tier was awarded to employees who had worked at the company for five years. They each received a 20g gold coin worth $3,700.

Staff who had served for 10 years each got a 30g gold coin worth $5,600, while those who had worked for 15 years each received a 40g gold coin worth $7,500.

The highest reward tier was for employees with 20 years of service under their belt. Sheng Siong gave each of these loyal staff a 100g gold coin reportedly worth $18,600.

Netizens have since flooded the social media posts with comments, with some asking if the company is still hiring.

Others congratulated the dedicated employees and commended Sheng Siong for rewarding them.

