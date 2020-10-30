'She's not around anymore': Heartbreaking note left at door of woman found dead with baby in Bedok

Last week, a family celebrated their baby turning a month old. But tragedy soon befell them with both mum and daughter dead.

A 35-year-old woman is believed to have jumped from her 10th-storey flat at Bedok North Road with her baby yesterday (Oct 29).

Residents heard a loud thump that afternoon and were shocked to find the pair lying on the ground, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Although they called the police for help, mum and baby succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene by a paramedic.

When reporters visited the deceased's flat today, they found a bag containing a confinement meal hanging on the family's door.

Tucked within its handles was a heartbreaking note handwritten in Chinese: "Please stop delivering this, she's not around anymore."

The woman and her husband, who married in 2013, also have a four-year-old daughter.

While photos on the couple's Facebook pages showed that they were loving parents to their kids, a resident told The Straits Times that the woman looked sad a few weeks before her death.

Describing the woman as quiet and reserved, the resident said: "She looked very pale, and her baby kept crying loudly in the lift."

Several residents also told local media they suspected that the woman had suffered from postpartum depression.

According to Shin Min, a man who appeared to be the deceased's husband broke down in tears after he identified the bodies on the scene yesterday evening.

Devastated by the loss, he asked relatives to help collect the bodies from the morgue this morning. A three-day wake is being held at the block's void deck, 8World reported.

The police are investigating the case of unnatural deaths.

