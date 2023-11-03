Shield: Former presidential candidate Ng Kok Song's health tips go viral worldwide

He didn't win in the presidential election, but Ng Kok Song has won over many people worldwide with his health tips.

The former presidential candidate shared these tips - under the acronym of "Shield" - in a now-viral TikTok video that was first uploaded in August.

The video has since garnered over 3.6 million views, and it has also been recently featured by overseas publications such as the United Kingdom's Daily Mail.

In the clip, Ng shared that, much like how a shield would protect oneself from harm, he uses "Shield" to stay mentally and physically fit at 75.

"S - Sleep, seven hours," Ng began as he explained what the acronym stands for.

"H - How to handle stress? Meditate," the ex-GIC chief investment officer said.

"I - Interaction, such as discussing with you today," he said as he addressed the interviewer beside him. "In other words, engage in conversation. Have relationships [so you can] discuss [with others]."

E stands for exercise, Ng also shared, stating that he plays tennis, golf, goes for swims or does gardening on the daily.

"You just do a bit of each, every day," he added.

The second-to-last acronym, "L", refers to learning, Ng said.

"Even at this age, learn something. Now, I'm trying to learn some simple technology," he explained, elaborating that he's been trying his hand at editing video and audio.

Lastly, the "D" in "Shield" represents "diet", Ng said.

"You have to moderate your intake of carbohydrates - low carbo, low sugar, and plenty of fruits and vegetables."

While Ng did popularise this acronym, he's by no means the creator of it.

He shared in a follow-up TikTok video on Wednesday (Nov 1) that the acronym was coined by Dr Rudolph Tanzi, the co-director of the McCance Centre for Brain Health in Massachusetts General Hospital.

"We use 'Shield' as our guiding principle to provide information and advice on how to maintain, preserve and promote brain health among patients who come to see us," Dr Tanzi said in a Zoom call with Ng.

Ng added: "I hope that we continue to spread positive messages like this, so that we can keep the online space a truly beneficial one for all."

@ngkoksongofficial I shared my secret to staying healthy at 75, ‘SHIELD’. This acronym was coined by Dr Rudolph Tanzi who specialises in Alzheimer’s and neurology. It is heartening that so many of you guys have picked up on my version of it and helped spread this life-saving message. When I came to know that Dr. Rudolph Tanzi is on the Scientific Board for Chromadex, it stimulated my interest in his work. He has been a leader in Alzheimer’s research for decades . I started reading up on some of his books , “The Super Brain” and “The Healing Self”, where I came across the wonderful acronym Dr. Tanzi used for healthy lifestyle especially when one is aging - S.H.I.E.L.D. When I had the opportunity to speak with Dr. Tanzi via zoom, I wanted to know how he came up with his acronym. Here is a sneak peek of the conversation. I hope that we continue to spread positive messages like this, so that we can keep the online space a truly beneficial one for all ❤️ ♬ original sound - Ng Kok Song

ALSO READ: Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song on the time he said no to Lee Kuan Yew

khooyihang@asiaone.com