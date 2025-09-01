Ship collision off Tanah Merah: 1 hurt, oil sheens seen

A crew member on a Singapore-registered tanker sustained minor injuries after the vessel collided with a Malta-registered bulk carrier in the waters off Tanah Merah on Monday (Sept 1).

The collision was reported to have occurred at around 9.25am, about 8 km south of Tanah Merah, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) in a statement.

Following the incident, light oil sheens were sighted in the vicinity of the Singapore-registered tanker ship, named Marine Dynamo. An oil sheen is a thin layer of oil floating on the water surface.

The master of Marine Dynamo reported that marine gas oil (MGO) — used to power the vessel, and stored in the service tank above the waterline — had spilled.

The fuel, which is similar to diesel, is expected to evaporate and break down readily in the environment, according to MPA.

One crew member of Marine Dynamo was treated on board for minor bruises and sprains. All crew from both vessels are safe and accounted for, stated the authority.

MPA said it has activated patrol craft and spill response craft to investigate and assist, including dispersing the oil sheens. Drones have also been deployed to monitor the situation.

A navigational broadcast was also issued to alert passing vessels, and there is no impact to navigational safety.

MPA will be investigating the incident, it said in the statement.

