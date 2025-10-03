Ship visits, rides along southern coastline: Navy@Vivo event returns after 2 years

Members of the public stand a chance to participate in ship visits and rides along Singapore' southern coastline as part of the upcoming Navy@Vivo event.

Last held in 2023, Navy@Vivo is set to return to VivoCity from Nov 21 to Nov 24 this year.

It will include self-guided tours on board RSS Resolution — the Republic of Singapore Navy's (RSN) Endurance-class Landing Ship Tank (LST) — as well as rides on board the Fast Craft Utility (FCU) platform, among other activities.

The self-guided tours will showcase the operations of one of RSN's largest ships while highlighting its capabilities and its involvement in various operations and exercises.

Areas of the ship which members of the public can visit include the Flight Deck, where visitors will see and learn more about the S-70B Seahawk Naval Helicopter, as well as the Tank Deck and Well Dock, which house armoured vehicles and the FCU.

The FCU rides will take members of the public on a journey through Singapore's maritime heritage as they sail past key maritime landmarks.

RSS Resolution will be berthed alongside the VivoCity Promenade and the ship visits and FCU rides will be ticketed activities.

Members of the public can apply for the balloting of tickets at go.gov.sg/nv25 from 6pm on Friday (Oct 3) until 1159pm on Oct 12. Successful applicants will be notified via email by the end of October.

Moreover, select members of the public may get a chance to sail on board RSS Revolution on Nov 18 by participating in a social media contest, said Head of the Sea Segment for Navy@Vivo 2025 Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Lim Shi Hong.

Details will be announced later, he said.

Speaking to media on board RSS Revolution at Changi Naval Base on Friday, LTC Lim — who is also the Commanding Officer for RSS Revolution — said: "My crew and I are very excited to be part of this unique opportunity to invite visitors aboard and to share our 'home away from home'."

Interactive exhibits and simulators also part of programme

Members of the public will also be able to enjoy interactive exhibitions and virtual simulators during Navy@Vivo 2025.

This includes a submarine exhibit that is "back by popular demand" and allows visitors to experience what it is like being part of a submarine crew.

Moreover, in celebration of the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) 60th anniversary, the roving SAF60 Exhibition Showcase will be featured during the event.

Entry to the exhibitions for Navy@Vivo25 is free and will be open to the public from 10am to 9pm.

Navy@Vivo 2025 Chairman Military Expert 7 Koh Cheok Wei said: "The Singapore Navy has the crucial mission of keeping our sea lines of communications open and secure in order to protect Singapore and our way of life."

While RSN's mission to keep Singapore safe has remained the same over the years, the environment in which it operates is constantly evolving, ME7 Koh explained, adding that the Singapore Navy has therefore embarked on a journey of transformation.

"We look forward to sharing this maritime experience with visitors," he said.

