Shirtless man blocks bus while jogging dangerously along Pasir Panjang Road

Jogging in this weather? No wonder he did not have a shirt on.

But should he be running on the road?

Stomp contributor Ganesz shared a video of a shirtless jogger on the road blocking a bus approaching a bus stop, forcing the double-decker to slow down behind him.

In the end, the bus captain decided not to stop at the bus stop and overtook the jogger.

The Stomp contributor said: "You can see this guy at Pasir Panjang Road near the Pasir Panjang MRT station daily."

This is not the first time Stomp has reported about this jogger.

In April, another Stomp contributor shared a video of the same shirtless man running on the same road in the bus lane near Labrador Park MRT station.

