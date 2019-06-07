Shopkeepers bemoan loss of business after Ang Mo Kio fire, injured SCDF officer discharged

SINGAPORE - Weekends are usually the busiest days for Mr Leong Yong Huat, the manager of a foot reflexology centre in Ang Mo Kio, but on Saturday afternoon (July 6), there were only a handful of customers.

Mr Leong, 38, told The Straits Times that it was one of his worst business days ever.

His shop, The Foot Pavilion, is near the site of a fire on Friday at Block 720 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 which injured eight people.

The fire gutted a paint shop and three units operated by retailer myCK, as well as their living quarters above.