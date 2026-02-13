Shoppers hold man who fell down escalator at PLQ, take him to seek first aid for bleeding foot

When a man tumbled down an escalator at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ), mallgoers standing behind moved quickly to break his fall.

The incident was captured on camera by one of the Good Samaritans, David King Raj, who posted the footage on social media on Wednesday (Feb 11).

In the two-minute clip, the man riding an upwards escalator is seen gripping a panel instead of the handrail. He loses his balance and barrels backwards into two women, knocking one of them to the side.

Raj immediately reaches out his hands to hold the man, supporting him to stand upright.

"Stand steadily, its okay, it's okay," one of the women dressed in a dark blue top assures the man in Mandarin. The woman who had been pushed to the side straightens up and looks on in concern.

As the group reach the upper floor, they noticed that the man had suffered cuts on his left foot.

"I don't think he can walk," the woman in dark blue tells Raj, who then offers to carry the man or assist him in walking to find mall security to attend to his injury.

Along the way, the man thanks them for their help.

Subsequently, Raj manages to locate a security personnel and they return to where the group was waiting.

The man takes off his sandal to show the blood on the toes and upper sole of his foot. At the same time, the woman in dark blue had called emergency services and was explaining the situation.

Telling the man to take care, Raj leaves the scene shortly afterwards.

"I want to sincerely thank the ladies and the security for helping this old man today," he wrote online. "Hope he is fine."

The Good Samaritans have won praise and appreciation from netizens.

"Kind people [are] still here," an Instagram user said.

One netizen also noticed that the man had not held onto the handrail correctly, causing him to be pulled down.

"That's why it's important to be aware of the surroundings and especially help lookout for elderly and the young ones to avoid accidents like this," they cautioned.

AsiaOne has reached out to Raj for more information.

