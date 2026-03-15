'Shut up, sh*t face': Elderly man hits and screams at woman on public bus

An elderly man was spotted screaming and physically abusing a woman on a public bus recently.

In an Instagram post by Sgfollowsall on Friday (March 13), a contributor shared that he was travelling onboard service bus number 36B when he witnessed the man shouting at the woman after she told him to put his bags on the floor instead of the seat beside him.

From the video posted, he was seen hurling insults at the woman seated opposite him: "Oh shut up, sh*t face."

At one point, he also shouted at the woman that while she has a "master's degree, lots of money and a big family", she had "no face".

The woman replied calmly that she doesn't have a master's degree and he mocked her.

When the man realised she was recording him with her mobile phone, he got physical, using his phone to hit her while screaming: "Don't you dare use your phone."

The contributor intervened to stop his behaviour, but he continued to strike her, and at this point, the woman also raised her voice.

As the man continued with his insults, shouting even louder this time, the contributor stood up from his seat and moved towards them, attempting to stop the exchange. The latter also asked the woman if she was okay, when she replied she was.

Towards the end of the video, a commotion ensued.

In the caption of the post, the contributor shared that the man called the police and made claims about him being "cornered". He added the man also tried to hit the woman and snatch her phone and was subdued by the contributor and another commuter.

Stomp reported a Go-Ahead Singapore spokesperson said the incident happened on March 12 at about 7pm, when the bus was travelling along Tanjong Katong Road South.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that a report was lodged.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com