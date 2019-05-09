SIA A-380 lands in Delhi with 'hydraulic leak' in nose landing gear area

SINGAPORE - A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight was forced to make an emergency landing in New Delhi on Wednesday (May 8) after pilots reported a technical glitch that affected the nose wheel of the Airbus 380.

Confirming the incident, an airline spokesman told The Straits Times that Flight SQ406 experienced a hydraulic system issue prior to arrival at Delhi on the evening of May 8.

The aircraft landed at about 8.20pm, half an hour later than scheduled.

"Upon inspection, there were indications of a hydraulic leak in the nose landing gear area," he said.

As a result, the superjumbo had to be towed to the parking bay after it landed. A normal disembarkation was subsequently carried out, the spokesman said.

"At no point were any of the passengers or crew on board in any danger," he stressed, adding that there were 203 passengers and 25 crew on the flight.

The Delhi International Airport, which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport, said in a statement that pilots had reported a technical issue with the front wheel of the aircraft.

"We had made all the possible arrangements and fire tenders along with medical team were kept on standby to tackle any emergency condition."

While no injuries were reported, Indian media reported that the runway had to be closed for 18 minutes which affected several other departures.

