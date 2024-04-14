SIA and Scoot to use alternative flight paths following drone strikes by Iran on Israel

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA) and budget carrier Scoot have stopped flying over Iranian airspace, after Iran launched its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory on April 13.

The Israeli military said Iran has fired more than 200 drones and missiles at Tel Aviv since April 13.

A spokesperson for SIA told The Straits Times that as a precaution, both SIA and Scoot will use alternative flight paths with effect from 1pm on April 13.

The SIA Group said its top priority is the safety of customers and its employees.

"We are closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East, and we will adjust our flight paths as needed," the spokesperson said.

The drone strikes followed Iran's vow to retaliate over what it called an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1, which killed seven members of its elite Revolutionary Guards, including two generals.

Israel has neither claimed nor denied the strikes. On April 10, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Israel will be punished for the attack.

On April 12, US President Joe Biden warned Iran against an attack, pledging Washington's "ironclad" support for Israel.

After the strikes on April 13, Iran's mission to the United Nations announced that the attack was now "deemed concluded".

The Gaza war between Israel and Hamas has moved into its seventh month since Oct 7, 2023, when Hamas militants raided southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and abducting some 250 others, according to Israeli tallies.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.