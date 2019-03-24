SIA apologises for cancelled flight after plane 'comes into contact' with aerobridge at Newark in US

There were 150 passengers and 17 crew on board the aircraft, all of whom managed to disembark safely.

A homebound Singapore Airlines flight from Newark in the United State's New Jersey was cancelled after it came into contact with an aerobridge on Saturday (March 23).

A Singapore Airlines spokesman said on Sunday that flight SQ22, which arrived in Newark on Saturday, was parked at the airport's designated parking bay when an aerobridge "came into contact" with its left engine.

According to the spokesman, the incident occurred while the aerobridge was being connected to the aircraft door for passengers to disembark.

The aircraft was then grounded for repairs. Return flight SQ21, originally scheduled to depart Newark on the same day with 141 passengers, was cancelled.

The Straits Times understands that no one was injured during the incident, and that passengers were taken to Marriott Newark Hotel and provided with a buffet breakfast while waiting for the flight to be re-scheduled.

The spokesman said: "Customers have been assisted with hotel accommodation and alternative flight arrangements. Singapore Airlines apologises for any inconvenience caused."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.