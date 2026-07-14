SIA cabin crew praised for retrieving woman's ring lost in plane seat: 'They constructed an entire tool'

A woman said she was "impressed" when Singapore Airlines cabin crew launched a full-scale rescue mission to retrieve her ring after it fell into a gap in her plane seat.

A video shared on social media on Monday (July 13) by user @cforcassan shows a male crew member lying on the ground as he searches beneath the passenger's seat for the lost ring.

"Your ring falls into the depths of your plant seat and the entire cabin crew launches a rescue mission," the video captioned.

The woman, whose account handle is Cassandra Tan, said that she had gotten the ring in Shanghai from a Chinese brand called Hefang.

Checks by AsiaOne show that the rings can cost up to US$240 (S$310) on the brand's website.

"They constructed an entire tool with whatever they had on the plane. This is now a core memory for me," said Tan.

The makeshift tool consisted of two chopsticks and a DIY hook made from a bobby pin, taped together with what looked like plasters.

Tan added that she was supposed to wait for the engineers to come on board after the plane landed.

However, she claimed the crew had insisted on retrieving the ring, saying: "We want you to disembark smoothly and without any delays."

Netizens in the comments praised the staff for their dedication and efforts.

Some netizens told Cassandra to write the staff a "compliment letter" after the incident, to which she replied: "It was the first thing I did after I got the ring back."

A netizen commented: "Really no service like SQ service."

"Teamwork makes the dream work," another netizen praised.

One netizen recounted their own experience of dropping AirPods into their seat on a Lufthansa flight and claimed that the cabin crew had to dismantle half of the seat mid-flight.

AsiaOne has contacted Cassandra and Singapore Airlines for additional information.

@cforcassan An original experience and yes I’m the clown 🤡🤡 ALSO a shoutout to the SQ team who became so invested in saving it!!! 😭❤️ #singaporeairlines ♬ Circus Music - The Hit Crew

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esther.lam@asiaone.com