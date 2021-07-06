SIA flight attendant suffers stroke, plane diverted to Moscow

SINGAPORE - A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Copenhagen to Singapore was diverted to Moscow due to a medical emergency involving a cabin crew member.

SQ351, which departed on Saturday (July 3) at 7.41pm (Singapore time), landed at Domodedovo Airport in Moscow around three hours later after a flight attendant apparently suffered from a stroke, reported Russian media Interfax.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, an SIA spokesman confirmed the medical emergency involving a member of the cabin crew.

"Upon arrival in Moscow, he was brought to the nearest hospital where he was assessed by doctors," the spokesman said, adding that the cabin crew member was discharged after his condition stabilised.

Arrangements have been made to fly him back to Singapore.

The flight departed from Domodedovo at 12.50am (Singapore time) on Sunday, and arrived at Changi Airport at around 10.50am, according to flight tracking website Flightstats.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.