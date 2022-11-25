SIA flight from London diverted to Frankfurt due to cabin pressure issue

SINGAPORE – A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from London to Singapore was diverted to Frankfurt on Thursday due to a cabin pressurisation issue.

An SIA spokesman told The Straits Times on Thursday that Flight SQ317 was diverted as a precautionary measure.

The aircraft landed uneventfully at Frankfurt Airport at about 2pm (Frankfurt local time).

The spokesman said there were 379 passengers and 27 crew, and all remained on board the aircraft.

It did not provide further details on the nationalities of the passengers.

Singapore Airlines flight #SQ317 from London to Singapore is diverting to Frankfurt. The reason is currently unknown https://t.co/HRqjfKCbmO pic.twitter.com/NxTUgQs14X — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) November 24, 2022

According to flight tracking site Flightradar24, the Airbus A380 left Heathrow Airport in London on Thursday at about 11.20am (London local time) and was to arrive in Singapore at 7.50am on Friday.

The airline said: “Arrangements are currently being made to assist all customers. SIA sincerely apologises for the inconvenience this has caused.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority.”

In September, an SIA flight from Paris to Singapore was diverted to Azerbaijan after an oil leak was detected in one of the Boeing 777 aircraft’s engines. There were 229 passengers and 18 crew on board that flight.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.