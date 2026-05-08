Guangzhou-Singapore SIA flight diverted to Batam due to bad weather

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Guangzhou bound for Singapore was diverted to Batam due to bad weather conditions on Tuesday (May 5).

Flight SQ851 had departed from the Chinese city with 301 passengers and 18 crew members on board, said an SIA spokesperson.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the airline said the flight was diverted due to inclement weather in Singapore and landed safely at Hang Nadim Airport in Batam at 5.41pm.

Passengers remained on board at Batam and were provided with light refreshments on request, the spokesperson said.

The flight subsequently departed Batam at 7.43pm local time, and landed in Singapore nearly four hours behind schedule at 9.24pm.

"All necessary assistance was provided to affected customers, including rebooking of connecting flights and hotel accommodation in Singapore, where required," said the spokesperson.

SIA apologised to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused, adding that the safety of their customers and crew is its top priority.

Earlier that day, the National Environment Agency had issued a heavy rain alert for multiple regions in Singapore at 5pm.

Flash floods occurred on the KPE slip road towards Buangkok East Drive at 5.50pm.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com