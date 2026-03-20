SIA flights between Singapore and Dubai cancelled until April 30

Flights between Singapore and Dubai have been cancelled until April 30, according to an advisory by Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Friday (March 20).

The airline explained that two flights —SQ494 from Singapore to Dubai and SQ495 from Dubai to Singapore — have been cancelled in light of the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

"As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected," the national carrier added, advising customers to visit its flight status page for information about their flights.

This follows multiple flight cancellations from both SIA and Scoot since US and Israel started the war against Iran on Feb 28.

Flights had previously been projected to resume on March 28.

Those affected by the flight cancellations can either seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket or accept re-accommodation on alternative flights.

Customers who made bookings through travel agents or partner airlines are also advised to contact the relevant parties for assistance.

SIA also apologised to affected customers for the inconvenience caused.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com