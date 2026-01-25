Singapore Airlines, Scoot avoid Iraqi and Red Sea airspace amid US-Iran tensions

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot have avoided the airspace of Iraq and the Red Sea as a precautionary measure amid tensions between US and Iran.

In a reply to AsiaOne's query on Sunday (Jan 25), SIA Group stated that the measure has "no significant impact" on operations.

SIA and Scoot does not fly over Iranian airspace, it added.

"The SIA Group will continue to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East, and will adjust our flight paths as needed," said a spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that the SIA Group's top priority is the safety of its customers and staff.

Airlines rerouting, cancelling flights across Middle East

Airlines have been rerouting and cancelling some flights across the Middle East as tensions ramp up between Iran and the United States, reported Reuters.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Jan 22) that the US had an "armada" heading towards Iran, while a senior Iranian official said on Friday that Iran will treat any attack "as an all-out war".

The European Union's aviation regulator recommended on Jan 16 that its airlines stay out of Iran's airspace as tensions flared over Tehran's deadly crackdown on protests and US threats of intervention.

Airlines such Lufthansa and Finnair have stated that they will be bypassing Iranian and Iraqi airspace until further notice.

British Airways had temporarily suspended flights to Bahrain on Jan 16 as a precautionary measure, saying it "continue(d) to keep the situation in the region under close review".

